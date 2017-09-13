The Wrightstown Historical Society celebrated the completion of the “Preserve our Heritage” project Friday afternoon that restored the exterior of the Mueller-Wright House after more than four years of planning.
The campaign solicited donations from people and businesses in the Wrightstown area.
Wrightstown dedicates restoration of Mueller-Wright House
