Battle-tested Papermakers pass another tough test

Pressure is a privilege, is the motto that head coach Steve Jones has inspired his players to play with over the years. With that privilege, can also come a curse of having so much pressure. With each passing week, the Kimberly football team tries to better their best from one game to next as their target continues to become larger also.

Kimberly receiver Myles Laurent has played a vital role in a rejuvenated passing game this season. It was a pair of key receptions late in the first half that kept a drive going to eventually give Kimberly the lead for good.