Kaukauna makes quick work of Kimberly in FVA boys volleyball

If sports in the Fox Valley area has taught us anything in recent years, one thing would be that the Kimberly- Kaukauna rivalry might be as good as any in high school sports. Boys volleyball is no different as these two teams feature two of the best programs in the Fox Valley Association.

One hand you have the Kaukauna Ghosts, a team that is currently sitting in the No. 3 ranking in the state and has been a perennial state contender for some time now. On the other hand, you have Kimberly, a team that always seems to battle in most of their matches, but seems to play their best volleyball come tournament time.