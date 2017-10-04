Sherwood historian Diederich leaves decades of village memories

The village of Sherwood lost one of its icons Sunday with the death of Joe Diederich. Not many of us are privileged to live into our ninth decade. Diederich not only reached that milestone but brought everyone along on his life’s journey. The veteran village barber was known for his collection of images that detailed the growth of the village, including decades prior to its incorporation in 1968. The late Joe Diederich is shown here in 2011 looking through one of his collections of village images.