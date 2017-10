Retiring Business Official Steve Elsner gave his 37th and final annual report at the Wrightstown Community School District’s annual meeting last week and it had to be one of the best in terms of good news for taxpayers.

The mill rate for 2018 tax bills is $8.38 per $1,000 if property value, a $1.25 decrease from 2017 tax bills, lowering the tax contribution for schools by $1.25 per $1,000 of value. For a $100,000 home, that’s a decrease of $125, and $250 for the owner of a $200,000 home.