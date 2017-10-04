Tigers suffer first loss of the season at the hands of Irish

Last Friday night was a tough one for Wrightstown, as the Tigers traveled to Freedom to take on the Irish in their homecoming game. Freedom, prior to this game, had a record of 3-2. Wrightstown was undefeated, proudly carrying a record of 5-0. Their winning streak, however, was brought to an end by the Irish.

James Hansen looks to get outside as he stiffarms Matt Verhasselt in the process. Hansen recorded the Tigers only touchdown of the game in Wrightstown’s 26-10 loss, as he scored on a quarterback keeper from eight yards away.