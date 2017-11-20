Drop Bar Café opens inside The Recyclist

“Always. Fresh. Coffee.” is the tag line for the Drop Bar Café, now open inside The Recyclist alongside the CE Trail in Kaukauna at 631 Saunders Road.

The business, several years in the making, prides itself on providing organic, fair trade tea and coffee. The unique thing is the café is located within two recycled shipping containers.

“The building being made out of shipping containers with millions of these things out there just sitting empty, to be able to reuse them and make a livable space out of it was very appealing to us,” said Sean Wardall, who owns the café — and the bike shop — with Lora Glasel. “It kind of fits in with what we’re all about with nature and reusing things.”