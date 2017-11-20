With a new look attitude, the Mustang’s wrestling culture is beginning to take shape

The Little Chute wrestling program is coming off an interesting season last year as it took them a while to get rolling. After struggling for most of the season in terms of putting things together, Little Chute quickly turned it around during the final month and became a team that no one wanted to face.

That strong finish led to a second-place finish in regionals where they would advance to the sectional round as a team. Despite not advancing past that round of competition, the Mustangs were still satisfied as they sent a pair of wrestlers to the individual state meet.