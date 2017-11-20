Wrightstown FFA members earn sixth at national convention

The Wrightstown FFA chapter had two teams earn the right to represent the Wisconsin FFA during the National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis Oct. 25-28. The National FFA Organization picks only 12 teams from among the pool of state winners to present at the National FFA Convention.

Earning a silver rating and placing sixth overall was the Wrightstown Agriscience team of Caroline Ott and Emily Brick.

The Wrightstown FFA Ag Sales team, consisting of Grace Nemecek, Nick Lischka, Ashley Hansen and Olivia Vande Hey, earned a bronze rating. There were 44 teams in the competition, each a state winner.