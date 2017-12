Despite losing two of their top three scorers from a season ago, the Tigers are once again sitting atop the North Eastern Conference standings and find themselves ranked No. 2 in the state for all of division 3.

To go along with that, Wrightstown appears to be coming into their own entering Thursday riding a strong five game win streak. Looking to make it six straight victories, the Tigers welcomed Denmark to town for what was expected to be a good NEC matchup.