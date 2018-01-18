Kaukauna High School students show off projects

The Kaukauna High School Diversity Club presented the result of its “Post Secret” project and tech ed students showed off the school’s fab lab at Monday’s board of education meeting.

Diversity Club Vice President Sydney Swenson started the presentation, sharing that her group was looking for a large project to take on this year that would unify the school and found it had done the Post Secret book in 2012, where students could anonymously share secrets to show others that things they fear or things they’ve experienced are things that others are also going through.