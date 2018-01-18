Friday, the Little Chute Mustangs made sure they were part of the big picture with their performance against the Fox Valley Lutheran Foxes in boys’ basketball.
With the benefit of a 19-7 scoring run to open the second half, highlighted by a trio of three-point baskets by Noah Mueller, the Mustangs stormed back to record a 50-44 victory.
Mustangs earn share of first with comeback over FVL
