Wrightstown can’t find their footing at Freedom wrestling invitational

Coming off two rather impressive invitationals, Wrightstown wrestling appears to have their highest amount of confidence this season. With over a week off from competition, the Tigers were hoping that long layoff would not affect how much they have improved in recent weeks.

The Tigers made the short journey to Freedom to participate in the 16 school Freedom Invitational on Saturday. With a mixture of Division 1, 2, and 3 schools, the competition was going to be fierce as it featured some of the better programs in the state.