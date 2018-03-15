‘Little Shop of Horrors’ comes to Kimberly stage

A quirky, comedic, and horror musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” comes to the Kimberly High School stage the next two weekends.

The musical is based on the 1960 black and white comedy film by Roger Corman that included Jack Nicholson cast in a minor role.

The film was created in the 1980s as a musical version. “It’s different but with the same chracters,” Director Maureen Milbach said.

Milbach chose the show because it’s a fun show for high school students and the use of puppets is an additional feature that adds some students to the cast that have different skills.