Electa Quinney School in Kaukauna held its February assembly on the subject of citizenship and caring for the community.
Part of that was by hearing from Korren Jewitt of the American Heart Association about how the Jump Rope for Heart program helps the community. Students got a preview of the activities they could do for Jump Rope for Heart night at the school.
Quinney holds assembly on caring for community
