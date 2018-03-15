Kimberly lacrosse set for inaugural varsity season

As more and more students take a part in high school athletics, the need for potentially more sports also comes into play. That is exactly the case for Kimberly High School as they will be adding a new varsity to the spring sports lineup.

That sport is something that is not familiar with many people, but happens to be one of the fastest growing sports on grass. After playing a JV schedule last season, the Papermakers will be introducing the art of Lacrosse to the spring season. Head Coach Ryan Otto will be the head man and gives the kids around the community credit for getting this going.