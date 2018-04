Unison Credit Union, a full-service financial institution serving Northeast Wisconsin, announced Brown County Library – Wrightstown Branch as the winner of the Unison Battle of the Books, a social media contest in honor of National Reading Month.

Unison awarded Kathryn Gillette, a library representative, with a $1,500 donation at a special celebration held at the credit union’s Little Chute branch. The library selected the book “A Wrinkle in Time,” which received the most votes over two rounds.