Mustang soccer hoping for strong season in 2018

Things have been a bumpy ride of late for the Mustang soccer program, but that wont discourage them heading into 2018.

Coming off another season in which wins were hard to come by, the Mustangs know it is all about trusting the process and results will eventually come. With a new season set to begin in the upcoming weeks, Little Chute Head Coach Alicia Armstrong is looking for a better season in both wins and results as she hopes an influx of youth in the program will help generate energy throughout the roster.