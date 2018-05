The 10th anniversary of the UNLESS celebration at Woodland School in Harrison was a special one on Friday, with the school raising $17,020 and split those funds to the Spierings Cancer Foundation and American Cancer Society, each getting $8,510.02. Woodland School teacher Karen Vander Loop gets “mummified” by students during Friday’s UNLESS pep rally at the school. Students raised more than $17,000 to help in the fight against cancer. For more photos, see our Facebook page.