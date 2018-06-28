Conquer Martial Arts Holds Graduation for Eleven Spring 2018 Black Belt Candidates

Eleven Black Belt candidates received their black belts, following a three month long intense candidate session, during the Black Belt Ceremony sponsored by Conquer Martial Arts on April 28th, 2018 at Little Chute High School. Six candidates: Kimberly Granger (Committed); Tim Hoffman (Stubborn – in a positive way); Kenzie Mielke (Compassion); brothers Liam Niland (Control) and Stephen Niland (Perseverance); and Gavin Pickard (Integrity), earned their 2nd degree black belts. The remaining five candidates earned their 1st degree black belts. They were Trinity DeLooze (Dedication), Allison Judd (Leader), Dale Kerry (Confidence) and siblings, Hailey Theobald (Heart) and Logan Theobald (Machine).

Owners, Dilon and Bailey Kitzerow, shared the honor of awarding each candidate their new black belt. Tradition in this karate school is to assign each black belt candidate an important karate word to describe each candidate’s journey to earning his/her black belt.