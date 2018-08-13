Mustangs ready to chase down NEC cross country field in 2018

The Little Chute cross country program has a rich history of terrific runners, but hasn’t been where they would like to be in recent seasons.

After being one of the premier teams a few years ago, the Mustangs are going through what every team goes through at some point as they continue to rebuild their group. That doesn’t mean Little Chute lacks competitive nature as they continue to lay it all on the course every day. That has been one of the things Head Coach Rudy Botz admired from his team last season as they fought each and every day.