U.S. Venture Open raises $4.1 million

More than 1,100 attendees including 861 golfers teed off at six regional golf courses to raise money in the U.S. Venture Open on Tuesday, and by the end of the day, $4.1 million was raised in the nation’s single largest one-day annual charitable event dedicated to ending poverty. The most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps, was interviewed by Bill Jartz of WBAY-TV 2 at the dinner held at Van Abel’s of Hollandtown concluding Wednesday’s U.S. Venture Open. The event raised $4.1 million to help end poverty.