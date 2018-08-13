Kimberly looking to get back to Resch in 2018

Entering the 2017 volleyball season, Kimberly knew they had a talented roster, but didn’t know quite how talented they were. The Papermakers soon found out how strong of a team they had finishing 9-0 in Fox Valley Association play to earn the conference title before capping off their season at the Resch Center falling to River Falls in the state semi-final game. However, 2018 will have a much different look for Kimberly as not only have many seniors from that team graduated, but Jeff Nieuwenhuis resigned as head coach of the program earlier this season. In comes Carrie Knutson as the new head coach as she brings with her a championship caliber pedigree that she hopes to bring forth to Kimberly.