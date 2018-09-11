Spierings Cancer Foundation goes over $1 million mark at 10th Rock Cancer

The 10th Rock Cancer was bound to be a big year for the event because it turned one decade old, but organizers knew it was also going to be big because they were on the verge of reaching the $1 million mark of money raised to support families dealing with cancer and research into finding a cure.

While all the bills haven’t come in yet, Jim Spierings, president of the Spierings Cancer Foundation, believes they raised $170,000 at the one-day event on Aug. 25 at Doyle Park, exceeding last year’s figure.

“Every year we’ve raised more than we did the year before, which I find just amazing,” he said, noting the weather has never affected a concert.