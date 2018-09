Kaukauna Ghosts football ensured their trek across the Michigan border to square off against the Menominee Maroons was worthwhile Friday, Aug. 31, as they came home with a convincing 21-0 win.

The Ghosts entered Menominee High School with a bad taste in their mouths from last year’s 33-41 loss at the hands of the Maroons. But the Ghosts came into the game seeking vengeance, and that is exactly what they got.