­ Facing a team that was fighting for its playoff life added a bit more of a challenge for the Little Chute Mustangs against the Denmark Vikings Friday night. And with a target that has grown even larger on their backs, the Mustangs knew this was a game where they couldn’t let their guard down. While weathering a damp, slick field along with some inspired play by the Vikings, Little Chute disposed of yet another opponent in North Eastern Conference football with a 21-7 victory.