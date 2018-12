Kaukauna Elks Lodge 962 delivered several new winter coats and hats to the Outagamie County Veteran’s Service Office to be used by homeless or needy veterans. The Elks have a motto, “As long as there are veterans, Elks will never forget them.” This donation was possible through a Freedom Grant from the Elks National Foundation. Kaukauna trustee Jerry Brien is shown donating the items to Jamie Kolpien, Outagamie County deputy veterans service officer.