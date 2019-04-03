Vande Wettering Farms receives Watershed Hero Impact Award April 3, 2019 Times-Villager Newspaper Group Uncategorized Comments Off on Vande Wettering Farms receives Watershed Hero Impact Award Submitted photo Tom, Lisa, Bill, and Brenda Vande Wettering of Vande Wettering Farms accepted the 2019 Impact Award award from the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance’s Winnebago Waterways Committee for Calumet, Fond du Lac, and Winnebago counties. It is farmers like Tom and Bill that have made the Fox Demo Farms project so successful.