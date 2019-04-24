Nelson named new principal at Wrightstown Elementary School

Brian Roebke photo Sarah Nelson met the Wrightstown Community School District board of education at last week’s meeting.

Sarah Nelson is joining the Wrightstown Community School District as the new principal at Wrighstown Elementary School on July 1.

“I am thrilled to be the principal at Wrightstown Elementary School. I am excited to be a part of and learn more about the wonderful things that are happening in the Wrightstown Community School District,” he said. “I look forward to getting to know the staff, students and families within our school community and working together in a safe, enjoyable, learning environment.”

Nelson has been in education for 17 years. She spent the first 11 years teaching in the elementary classroom. She taught fourth grade for 10 years and fifth grade for one year. During her time in the classroom, she enjoyed building relationships with her students and their families. Nelson has been an elementary math coach for the last six years in the Kaukauna Area School District and worked with teachers and students to develop a deeper understanding of mathematical concepts. She recently completed her administrative degree through Viterbo University.

Sarah and her husband Jason have been married for 16 years and currently live in Kaukauna with their two children and family dog. Their daughter Ella is 14, finishing up her eighth grade year and their son Kolton is 11 and completing fifth grade. As a family, they enjoy spending time up north at her parents’ cottage, family popcorn movie nights, and playing games.

“I am sincerely looking forward to being a part of the Wrightstown Community School District.