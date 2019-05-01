Caelwaerts taking over leadership at middle school

The Wrighstown Community School District has appointed Bob Caelwaerts as the new principal at Wrightstown Middle School. He replaces retiring principal Lee Mierow. Caelwaerts has served in the district for three years as the high school activities director and assistant principal.

“I truly feel that education is a collaborative effort between all the individuals who have the opportunity to work with our students,” he said. “I look forward to establishing the relationships with students, staff, and families that will allow us to continue meeting the high standards that have been established at Wrightstown Middle School.”

Caelwaerts began in education in 1999 teaching in Crivitz. After seven years at Crivitz, he made the move to the Marinette School District, working as a high school physical education and district-wide specially-designed physical education teacher. This opportunity allowed him to develop a better understanding and appreciation for students with special needs and the IEP process. Along with his teaching endeavors, he was also involved in coaching. Throughout his time in education, he coached football, basketball, baseball, and track and field at various levels. He also continued his own educational journey by completing a master’s degree in sport administration from UW-La Crosse as well as a master’s degree in educational leadership from UW-Oshkosh. In the Fall of 2016, he began his administrative career in Wrightstown as the 5-12 activities director and moved to high school activities director/assistant principal this past year.

Throughout his career, Caelwaerts worked hard to develop strong relationships with students, parents, and colleagues. He believes the experiences that he has gained along the way has helped shape him as an educator and leader.

Bob and his wife Lynn have been married 18 years and enjoy spending time with family and being outdoors.

They have a daughter attending UW-Platteville.

“I am extremely excited about having the opportunity to join the middle school team as principal beginning the Fall of 2019. It will mark my 20th year in education which began as a middle and high school physical education teacher in Crivitz.”

Submitted photo Bob Caelwaerts, pictured with his wife and daughter, takes over the reins at Wrightstown Middle School in July from Lee Mierow, who’s retiring at the end of the school year.