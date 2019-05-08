Wrightstown students ‘Sting Cancer’ May 8, 2019 Times-Villager Newspaper Group Uncategorized Comments Off on Wrightstown students ‘Sting Cancer’ Submitted photo Friday was Wear Yellow Day in the Wrightstown Community School District to let community members with cancer know that they do not fight alone. They wore yellow at both the middle school and high school because 1.7 million new cancer patients will be diagnosed in the United States in 2019. This year an estimated 32,700 Wisconsin residents will be told “You have cancer,” which can bring financial, physical and emotional devastation to individuals and families. STINGCANCER has been supporting and comforting families affected by cancer since 2004. The profits raised helps WHS Sting Cancer group make baskets to support cancer patients in our community as they fight against cancer.