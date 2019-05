Stone Ridge Piggly Wiggly held the 21st annual Pig to Pig Community Walk from Kaukauna to Little Chute to benefit Make-A-Wish Wisconsin on a beautiful spring morning on Saturday after a week of cloudy skies. Over the past 20 years, Stone Ridge Piggly Wiggly stores donated more than $460,000, which has helped make nearly 90 wishes come true for children in Northeast Wisconsin battling critical illnesses. (Brian Roebke Photos)