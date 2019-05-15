Kaukauna Public Library breaks ground on new Interactive Learning Garden May 15, 2019 Times-Villager Newspaper Group Uncategorized Comments Off on Kaukauna Public Library breaks ground on new Interactive Learning Garden Brian Roebke photos Kaukauna Public Library Director Ashley Thiem-Menning, Mayor Tony Penterman, Library Board President Diana Driessen, council representtive Pennie Thiele, and Foundation President and architect Trevor Frank broke ground for the new Interactive Learning Garden Thursday at the library. Work on the project has already begun and will be complete by fall.