Hietpas wins ‘outstanding actress’ award, sending her to New York City May 22, 2019 Times-Villager Newspaper Group Uncategorized Comments Off on Hietpas wins ‘outstanding actress’ award, sending her to New York City Brian Roebke photo Marki (left) and Kyra Hietpas react after Kyra was announced as the winner of the “outstanding performance by a lead actress” at the Center Stage High School Musical Theatre Awards Showcase held Saturday evening at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. She earned a trip to New York City to take part in the Jimmy Awards, presented by the Broadway League Foundation, and learn from professional actors.