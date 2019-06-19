Grignon Mansion hosts Native American Dance Saturday afternoon

The Friends of the Grignon Mansion host the annual Native American Dance Performance on Saturday, June 22 at 1313 Augustine St., Kaukauna.

Mansion tours are given from 10 a.m. to noon and 2:30-3:30 p.m. The Menominee Woodland Boys and Girls Club performs from 1-2:30 p.m.

The event includes a historian, traditional dances and songs, food, and crafts for the children.

The Menominee Historian will give the spectators knowledge of the Menominee presence in the area and in Wisconsin in general.

The Woodland dance troupe includes four singers, a minimum of six adult dancers, and several youth and children that perform traditional Menominee dances.

There is a specific story behind each of the dances and the emcee explains the significance of each dance to the visitors. There may also be some dances the visitors can take part in.

Food available for purchase includes fry bread, Indian tacos, hamburgers, and brats. An Indian taco is basically a regular taco that is served on fry bread. A typical fry bread recipe consists of flour, water, salt, a small amount of oil, and baking powder. Native Americans often serve it both at home and at gatherings. The way it is served varies by region and different tribes have different recipes.

General Admission is:

Including a Tour of the Mansion

Adults $6.00

Seniors (62 and older) $5.00

Children (6 to 17) $3.00

Children 5 and under Free

Just the Dance Performance

Adults and Seniors $3.00

Children (6 to 17) $1.50

Children 5 and under Free

Submitted photo The Charles A. Grignon Mansion in Kaukauna welcomes the Menominee and Oneida Nations to perform a Native American dance on Saturday, June 22, beginning at 1 p.m.