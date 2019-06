The Wrightstown FFA partnered with the Little Chute Culvers to promote agriculture and agricultural education through the Culver’s Thank You Farmers program on June 20. FFA members spent the day interacting with customers and working with the staff interacting with customers and telling agriculture’s story.

Submitted photo FFA members Caroline Ott, Bret Geurts and Holly Barta with staff of Culvers of Little Chute. Participating FFA members not pictured were Claire Geurts, Kiera Coonen and Kyla Dewick.