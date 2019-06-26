Van De Hey recognized for lifetime of service June 26, 2019 Times-Villager Newspaper Group Uncategorized Comments Off on Van De Hey recognized for lifetime of service Neil Geiger photo Janet Van De Hey was greeted by members of her family at the Kaukauna Alumni Foundation Rally after she received the Alumni Award. Pictured seated are Janet and her husband Ron. Standing are Jodi Van De Hey, Tucker Van De Hey, OIivia Van Zeeland, Kevin Van Zeeland, Heidi Van Zeeland, Marley Van De Hey, Jacob Van Zeeland, and Elaina Vande Hey. Son Eric is presently stationed in Virginia.