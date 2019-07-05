Wrightstown Elementary School and the Brown County Library Wrightstown Branch held their first Summer Reading in the Park event of the summer last week at Lions -Waupekun Park in Wrightstown.
The event included all sorts of fun, including reading, drawing, and door prizes.
Brian Roebke photos
Summer Reading in the Park begins
