Last week’s Live! From Hydro Park included performances by Homemade Brew and Hysteria. Included in Homemade Brew are Lance Lamers, Tom Paulson, Dan “Boogs” Bruecker, Adam “Ike” Eisenhauer, Kurt Kloehn, and Taylor Kloehn. Included in Hysteria are Ben Brinkmann of Kimberly and Keegan Knudsen of Kaukauna.

Tonight’s musicians are The Kurt Gunn Band, Doozey, and More Then Merry.

Keegan Knudsen