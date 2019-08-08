Big tree comes down in Combined Locks August 8, 2019 Times-Villager Newspaper Group Uncategorized Comments Off on Big tree comes down in Combined Locks Brian Roebke photo A 70-ft. tall ash tree in the back yard of a property on Steven Street in Combined Locks came down Friday in several pieces. The homeowner said the tree was only about 20 years old, but was heavily fertilized by a previous property owner, who wanted a big tree as soon as possible. Jason’s Tree Service of Kimberly was assisted by Barlament Erection of Green Bay.