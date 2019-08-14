Vanderloop wins Hollandtown Schut August 14, 2019 Times-Villager Newspaper Group Uncategorized Comments Off on Vanderloop wins Hollandtown Schut Brian Roebke photo Maarten Schellekens, a cameraman part of a film crew from the Netherlands, smiles after returning the gun he shot to Tom Vande Wettering at Sunday’s Hollandtown Schut, held at Triple J Wing and Clay in Brillion. There were 61 shooters, including Schellekens, who took two of the 1,315 shots it took to take down the bird. Looking on is another visitor from The Netherlands, Willem Keeris. Last year’s Schut King Joel Weyers presents his cape and necklace to the 170th Hollandtown Schut King, George Vanderloop, Sunday at Triple J Wing and Clay.