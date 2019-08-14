Wrightstown development projects slowly moving ahead August 14, 2019 Times-Villager Newspaper Group Uncategorized Comments Off on Wrightstown development projects slowly moving ahead Brian Roebke photos The River Coffee and Cream is receiving a $50,000 interest-free village loan to build a deck on the side of the coffee shop near the Fox River. The former bear bait shop, turning into Grit and Furrow, a pottery shop, is receiving a $50,000 loan for exterior building improvements. The new owner of the former Tigers Den building on Washington Street is receiving a $150,000 loan for exterior building improvements for the new restaurant, Barrel and Sprocket. Construction has resumed on “The Current on the Fox,” with the floor for the second level of one building completed last week.