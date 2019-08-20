Kindness for Kaitlyn benefit a huge success

The Wrightstown community came together in a big way to support Kaitlyn Van De Hey on Saturday, filling Van Abel’s of Hollandtown with hundreds of people to raise money for her.

The fundraiser will help her and her family pay for costs of her battling an extremely rare and aggressive heart cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma.

Funds are still being accepted. Monetary donations can be written out to “Kaitlyn Van De Hey Benefit” and dropped off at any BMO Harris Bank or mailed to the location at 2700 S. Oneida St. Green Bay, WI 54304.

Donations may also be given online at gofundme.com/kindness-for-kaitlyn-van-de-hey.

The family is very appreciative of the volunteer efforts and grateful to see so many people enjoy this event in person. As they prepare for Kaitlyn’s surgery in Houston, the Van De Hey family offers their sincere appreciation for all of the efforts, encouragement, and prayers.