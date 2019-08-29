Class of ‘59 celebrates 60 years August 29, 2019 Times-Villager Newspaper Group Uncategorized Comments Off on Class of ‘59 celebrates 60 years Brian Roebke photo The Wrightstown High School Class of 1959 celebrated its 60th anniversary of high school graduation with a brunch on Sunday, Aug. 25, at Cobblestone Creek in Brillion. Front: Betty (Brooks) Rademacher, Shirley (Bungeon) Ambrosius, Karen (Hart) Demerath, and Tom Van Zeeland. Row 2: Leanna (Krueger) Bowers, Roger Schwahn, and Mary Anne (Carroll) Gussert. Row 3: Conrad Reedy, Helen (Rademacher) Brick, and Leo Burns. Back: Ted Breese, Carol (Micke) Ederer, and Maureen (Van Eperen) Van Zeeland.