St. Clare students greet Catholics on pilgrimage

For the ninth consecutive year, Catholics from Kaukauna made a 50-mile, three-day trek around the Feast of the Exaltation from Holy Cross Church to the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion from Friday to Sunday.

Each pilgrim carries their own personal crosses and the prayers of those whom they love and care about, as well as from parishioners who ask for prayers.

After stopping at St. Paul Cemetery, the pilgrims made their second stop at St. Clare School in Wrightstown.

Students gave St. Christopher medallions to them, since he is the patron saint of travel.

Travelers share hurting joints, bad knees, blisters, and emotional pain as well as daily Mass and meals, sometimes alongside the road or in a farmer’s yard.