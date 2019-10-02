Little Chute observes Gold Star Family Day

A nice crowd braved dreary conditions Sunday evening for a Gold Star Family Day at the Little Chute Windmill Plaza to remember military members who died while in the service of their country or from service-related injuries, and to remember their families and the families of those currently serving in the military.

The event was sponsored by American Legion Post 258 in Little Chute and Blue Star Mothers of Wisconsin Chapter 1.

Before the event Little Chute American Legion post members put up the street flags and placing a Star layout of luminaries and bags.

The lighting of the luminaries lets the families of those who have passed and are still serving, and the community know the veterans and families are not forgotten and they do not stand alone.

Sgt. Nickolas A. Mueller’s family participated in the ceremony. He lost his life almost 10 years ago in Afghanistan.