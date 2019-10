Brian Roebke photo

Town Attorney Jim Kalny (left) guides the Town of Wrightstown board through last week’s special meeting that ended with the approval of a conditional use permit to allow a community manure digester to be built in the town. Pictured at the table are clerk Donna Martzahl, chairman Bill Verbeten, and supervisors Jesse Juedes and Ron Diny. In the rear is Dean LaFleur of Robert E. Lee & Associates.