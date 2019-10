Brian Roebke photo

A mix of Lost Boys and Tiger Lilys, including Eva Roloff, Lauren Tews, Nyla Raisleger, Samantha Kolb, and Gabi Paffenroth, together in Uhg-A-Wug, are pictured at a rehearsal last week for Kaukauna High School’s production of Peter Pan, held Oct. 31 through Nov. 3.