Victory Formation: Tigers win thrilling Level 3 playoff game over rival Freedom

Brian Roebke photo

The Wrightstown offense lines up in the victory formation on the final play of Friday night’s 20-19 win over No. 1-seeded Freedom in a Level 3 playoff game. The Tigers stopped a double-reverse pass by the Irish as Freedom attempted to go for two and the win after scoring a touchdown with 12 seconds left. With the win, Wrightstown avenged a 27-20 loss to the Irish in late September.