For the past several weeks, students in Spanish 3 and AP Spanish at Wrightstown High School journaled about gratitude in Spanish. The turkey shows everything they are grateful for.

Submitted photo

Front: Autumn Smet, Lauren Nordwig, Jack Van Zeeland, and Grace Taylor. Middle: Alexa Leick, Lainey Durocher, Madison Leick, Amanda Barnes, and Emily Brick. Back: Mason Delsart, Ethan Meulemans, Collin Weed, Logan Dewick, Drew Mattson, and Lukas Lasee.